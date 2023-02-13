Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAN remained flat at $19.97 during midday trading on Monday. 23,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

