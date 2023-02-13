BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Down 33.9% in January

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,866,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBRW remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,141,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,148,844. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

