BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Down 33.9% in January

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,866,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBRW remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,141,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,148,844. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
About BrewBilt Manufacturing
