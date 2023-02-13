Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BREZR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,296. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

