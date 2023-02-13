Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 245.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 81,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 487.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 340,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 282,475 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.