Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 1,268,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,649,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 87.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.