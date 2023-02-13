BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is Biechele Royce Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for 4.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors owned about 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after purchasing an additional 396,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,062,000 after buying an additional 204,210 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,571,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.00 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

