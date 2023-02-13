Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Raised by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 187.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $96.99. 101,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

