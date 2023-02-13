Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.3% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,348.37 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,192.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,995.48.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,475.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

