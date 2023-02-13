BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 283.9% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 151,765 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LEO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.66. 157,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,284. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.