BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 247.8% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. 5,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,774. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
