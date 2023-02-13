BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$8.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday.

Stingray Group Trading Down 6.2 %

TSE:RAY.A opened at C$5.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.27. The stock has a market cap of C$376.81 million and a P/E ratio of 12.30. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$4.10 and a 1 year high of C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

