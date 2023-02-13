BlueArk Price Tops $0.0010 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00564554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00186035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00047798 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00061120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000873 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

