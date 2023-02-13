Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BOCN stock remained flat at $10.34 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,206. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOCN. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth $802,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 6,298.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.