Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Up 45.6% in January

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,200 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

BLFY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,384. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a P/E ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 376,050 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 153,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

