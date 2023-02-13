Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $635.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.71). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 442.21%. The business had revenue of $257.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. American Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth $79,577,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $15,977,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 543,972 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

