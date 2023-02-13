BloombergSen Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive accounts for approximately 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

PTON opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

