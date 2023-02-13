BloombergSen Inc. Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 6.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.14% of Humana worth $88,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,420 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Humana by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.94.

HUM stock opened at $498.62 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.