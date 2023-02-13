Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 2.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,239,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,833,000 after acquiring an additional 526,630 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,826,739 shares of company stock worth $160,357,590. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

