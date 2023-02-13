BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $12.00 on Monday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $21.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

