BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $17.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBN. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.