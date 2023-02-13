BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:BNY opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.21.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
