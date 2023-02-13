BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BNY opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 220.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

