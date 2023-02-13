BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.