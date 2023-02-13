BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance
MUE stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $12.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (MUE)
