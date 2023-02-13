BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

MUE stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $12.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

