BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
MUC stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
