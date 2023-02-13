BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

MUC stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

