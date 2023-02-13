BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $732.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,486. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $728.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $684.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,574 shares of company stock valued at $34,178,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

