BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

NYSE BMEZ opened at 16.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 16.00. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 14.33 and a 52 week high of 21.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

