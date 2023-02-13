BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BGY opened at $5.45 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.