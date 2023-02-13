Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $64.15 on Thursday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.