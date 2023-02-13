Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF remained flat at $4.32 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $260.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.22. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $4.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

