BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $662.68 million and approximately $203,060.74 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00422905 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,067.50 or 0.28014025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.