Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $15.50 or 0.00071990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $271.46 million and $5.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00199755 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00055729 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002690 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

