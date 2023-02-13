Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.99 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $273.48 million and $4.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.61 or 0.00072193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00198327 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00054944 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

