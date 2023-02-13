Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,532,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 7,343,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.4 days.

Shares of BIREF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.38. 32,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,618. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

