Biechele Royce Advisors Makes New $263,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $148.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

