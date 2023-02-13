Biechele Royce Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 4.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.18 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

