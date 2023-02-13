Biechele Royce Advisors Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day moving average of $116.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

