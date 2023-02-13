Biechele Royce Advisors Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.9% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.3 %

BK opened at $51.40 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.