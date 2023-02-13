BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.20. 542,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP Group Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,250 ($27.05) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,097.75.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.