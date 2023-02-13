BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BHP Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.20. 542,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
