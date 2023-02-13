Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Bellway (LON:BWYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,860 ($34.38) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bellway to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,289 ($39.54) to GBX 2,167 ($26.05) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.65) to GBX 2,200 ($26.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.73) to GBX 2,700 ($32.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($31.97) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.06) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,597.83 ($31.23).

Shares of BWY stock traded down GBX 86 ($1.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,154 ($25.89). The stock had a trading volume of 165,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,098. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,098.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,045.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,014.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 1,572 ($18.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,998 ($36.04).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

