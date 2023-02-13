Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,660 ($31.97) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.65) to GBX 2,200 ($26.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.73) to GBX 2,700 ($32.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bellway to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,289 ($39.54) to GBX 2,167 ($26.05) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,627.83 ($31.59).

Bellway Trading Down 1.0 %

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,217 ($26.65) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,045.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,014.97. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 1,572 ($18.90) and a one year high of GBX 2,998 ($36.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.86.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

