Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.36. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

