Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $142.28 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $142.28 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.86 or 0.06951210 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00081190 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00029059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00061753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00025351 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

