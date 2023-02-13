Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Befesa (OTC:BFSAF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Befesa from €70.00 ($75.27) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Befesa stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. Befesa has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

