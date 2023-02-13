Beaumont Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 0.9% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of INDA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.34. 1,036,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35.

