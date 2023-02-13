Beaumont Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,005 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance
IHI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.17. 52,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.55.
