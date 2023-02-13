Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEEM. HC Wainwright raised Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beam Global to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Beam Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $16.97 on Monday. Beam Global has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.43). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Global will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Beam Global by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Articles

