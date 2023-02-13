Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

BYCBF remained flat at $2,117.00 on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $1,783.55 and a 1 year high of $2,410.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,001.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,991.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank upgraded Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

