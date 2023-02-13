Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QNST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

QuinStreet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $920.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

QuinStreet Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in QuinStreet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

