Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QNST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
QuinStreet Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $920.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuinStreet (QNST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.