Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,171,197,000 after acquiring an additional 995,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,708,000 after buying an additional 233,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

NYSE:GOLD remained flat at $17.93 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,707,748. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

