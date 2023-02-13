Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.66) to GBX 461 ($5.54) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.04) to GBX 462 ($5.55) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

